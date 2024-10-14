Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joe Wink-Simmonds’ penalty in golden pointed crowned the Eagles as Wheelchair Championship Grand Final Winners on Sunday afternoon after a narrow 38-36 victory against Gravesend Dynamite.

After the game was level at 36-a-piece at full time, it came down to an 85th minute penalty which proved to be the difference between the two sides, as the Eagles secured the win to finish the season unbeaten.

Both sides met for the first time this season having met last year in the Challenge Trophy Final, and the Eagles were hoping to end the season on a high, as well as unbeaten, as they knew they were only eighty minutes away from success.

It was the Eagles who struck first inside the opening two minutes as an attack down the left-hand side was finished off in the corner by Will Brooks.

A missed conversion opportunity presented Gravesend with a chance to take the lead, and they did so as they scored twice in quick concession for a 4-12 lead after 21 minutes.

Two more scores for the Eagles edged us 16-12 ahead at the break as Stephen Reilly found space to reach out to the right of the sticks, before fast hands saw Will Brooks go over out wide for a second score of the game.

In a game which could have gone either way, it was Gravesend who went back ahead in the early exchanges of the second half as back-to-back scores saw them lead 16-24 after only six minutes after the restart.

Just as Gravesend thought they’d scored again, which wasn’t given as we approached the hour mark, the Eagles went up the other end of the field and a great move in attack saw Will Brooks cross out wide to score for his hat-trick.

Only minutes later, a great move by the Eagles saw Reilly receive possession on halfway, and he raced through and away under the sticks to score to put us back ahead, 26-24.

Another Gravesend try was sandwiched between a fourth try of the afternoon by Will Brooks and a great finish by Joe Wink-Simmonds as the game looked to be going the distance in Hull, as the Eagles led 36-30 with only six minutes to go.

But it was Gravesend who had the last say in normal time as a try out wide with four minutes to go was converted from the touchline to level the game at 36-36.

In Golden Point, Gravesend had a drop goal attempt superbly charged down by the Eagles, before another attempt from in front went wide of the posts.

After going down the other end, Sheffield were awarded a penalty right in front of the posts, which saw the kicking tee immediately come into play.

Wink-Simmonds stepped up and converted the penalty, seeing the Eagles Wheelchair Team secure a 38-36 victory, and become crowned the Championship Grand Final winners.

After the game, Stephen Reilly was presented as Player of the Match, whilst there were also awards handed out to Greg Brown and Chris Haynes, who were named Championship Coach of the Year and Championship Player of the Year respectively.