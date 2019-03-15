Sheffield Diving: North East Regional Diving Grand Prix Leg 2

A huge squad of 40 Sheffield divers attended the North East Regional Diving Grand Prix Leg 2 at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

Sheffield’s dominant diver in the Group B Girls’ events was Amelia Scott, who won silver on 1m and an impressive gold on 3m.

Theo Wellington L, Oscar Willcox C, Jack Burrows R.

For the boys, Nathaniel Greig was also a double medalist, taking gold on 1m and silver on 3m, with Elliott Dillon winning another gold for Sheffield on 3m. Millie Rose Hartley also put in a great performance to win gold in the Group A Girls’ 3m event.

Further medals were won in the Men’s and Women’s Open 3m springboard events.

For the women, Yasmin Harper won gold, whilst for the men gold went to Jordan Houlden. The day closed with the Men’s’ and Women’s Open 3m synchro competitions. Sheffield’s women’s pairing of Grace Ally and Jessica Vega won gold and for the men, Jordan Houlding – paired with Anthony Harding of Leeds – won gold and Frankie Curtis and Joseph Pashley claimed the bronze.

It was another event dominated by Sheffield Diving, winning 57% of the available medals on the day, the rest of which were shared between 5 other diving clubs. All divers in the squad deserve recognition for their efforts, including Rebecca Vega, Jessica Ireland, Sophie Mae Hancox, Lewis Neilson, Ned Curtis, Katie Garner, Sophie Lewis, Eleanor Turner, Alice Prescott, Poppy Bond, Fern Hitchen, Richelle Houlden, Maisie Bond, Jenna Davison, Holly May Prasanto, Sephora Ford, Oliver Hoban, Harrison Hartley, Isaac Trueman-Marsden and Adam Charity

Amelia Scott

Commenting on the successes of the day, Sheffield Diving head coach Tom Owens said, “We are delighted with the team’s performance over both legs of the competition and are looking forward to even more success in the next meet at G-Star in Leeds next weekend.”

The 18 events took place over just one day and involved divers from the national age groups category to the top elite divers.

It was another very successful day for Sheffield, with the team coming away with a total of 28 medals out of a possible 49, including a massive 15 gold, along with 8 silver and 5 bronze.

Sheffield enjoyed two clean sweeps in the E2/D age group.

Gold went to Etta Dodsworth, silver to Lucy Maltby and bronze to Hannah Gowan in the Girls’ 1m competition, while Dodsworth and Maltby repeated their feat in the Girls’ Platform, with Chloe Strutt bringing home the bronze for Sheffield. For the boys, Archie Biggin was pipped to silver by only 4 points on 1m, but was victorious by 30 points on Platform.

In the C groups, Hannah Blake won gold on 1m and Platform, with Gabrielle Vickers joining her on the podium for the silver medal on 1m. The boys added to Sheffield’s clean sweeps, with Oscar Willcox taking gold on 1m,

Jack Burrows the silver and Theo Wellington coming in with bronze. The top two were reversed in the Platform event – Burrows taking gold with a massive 310.95 points while Willcox claimed silver and Wellington his second bronze.