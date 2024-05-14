Sheffield Diver joins Olympic diving team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Diving is delighted and proud to announce the inclusion of one of their Elite Performance divers into the Team GB diving squad for the Paris Olympics this summer.

Yasmin Harper will make her Olympic debut alongside her synchronised diving partner, Scarlett Mew Jensen of Dive London Aquatics, competing in the 3m synchro event. The pair have proved their worth with successive podium finishes in the World Championships, the last being a bronze medal won in Doha in February earlier this year. Also included in the synchronised diving team are Tom Daley, taking part in an historic fifth Olympics and Jack Laugher of Leeds, appearing in his fourth Games.

An excited Harper said: “Being selected for my first Olympic Games means everything to me. The Olympics is something I’ve dreamt about ever since I can remember and holds great significance in my mind. So when I started diving in 2014 it gave me real desire and hope that I would get to go one day. Now, ten years on, it feels surreal that I will be going to represent Team GB this summer in Paris”.

With the exception of Tokyo 2020, there has been a diver from Sheffield Diving Club at every Olympics since 1992. Speaking about Harper’s selection, Sheffield Diving Head Coach Tom Owens said: “It is testament to the hard work of so many people that Sheffield Diving Club has another home-grown Olympian to be proud of. Yasmin and her synchro partner Scarlett have won back-to-back World Championship medals in 2023 and 2024. They are in fantastic form and will be fighting to bring back a medal from Paris this summer”.

Yasmin Harper with coach Tom Owens

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Performance Squad teaming up with their new sponsor, Altrad, a world leader in the provision of industrial services, generating high-added value solutions principally for the Oil & Gas, Energy, Power Generation, Process, Environment and Construction sectors.