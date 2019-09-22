Sheffield Collegiate suffer agonising defeat at National T20 Finals Day

Photo: www.photosunlimited.org.uk

Cheshire club Toft CC snatched victory and a place in the national showpiece at the Pattonair County Ground when Henry Hughes cover drove the final ball of the match to the rope with his side needing four to win.

Sheffield Collegiate had been in control for large parts of a contest reduced to 12 overs-a-side by rain after opener Sam Hunt’s 40 from 22 balls helped them post 118 for six.

The South Yorkshire club then produce a sharp performance in the field, highlighted by their catching in the outfield in difficult conditions, but Toft rallied late hitting 24 from the final 10 deliveries to grab a final place in sensational circumstances.

“They are the games that you want to be involved in. They edged it in the end and deserved it, but we enjoyed it and gave it all that we could,” said Varley, who ushered his team together after the defeat to ensure his young team-mates remained proud of their run to the last-four despite the disappointment.

“I just told them that I was really proud of them and they’re a great set of lads.

“I was so impressed with them and the attitude and determination and what they have done to get here. I’m really proud of them for what they’ve come through this year.”

Sheffield Collegiate has established a reputation as one of the highest-profile clubs in the country with current Test skipper Joe Root and former captain Michael Vaughan having progressed through its junior set-up.

And Varley said with more young stars emerging the club, which is 138 years old, would quickly bounce back.

“I’ve spoke to Joe and Vaughany recently and I’ve played at the club since I was four,” said Varley.

“Being captain in itself makes me proud and it is a proud club and we’ll just have to go again.

“We’ve got a lot of junior county cricketers and a lot of homegrown players in this team today which gives us an edge.