Sheffield City’s Civic Bowling Festival: A proud Sheffield tradition since 1943

The city has a long tradition of crown green bowling and the game has flourished, with its strong base of clubs based in many Sheffield Parks and supported by the City Council. With over 1,700 registered bowlers across almost 50 local clubs, Crown Green Bowling enjoys strong and sustained popularity throughout Sheffield.

The sport is completely mixed gender with no segregation in leagues of women and men. In fact, Sheffield has many national champions at all ages and in some national female and male competitions.

The Sheffield “Civics” is a long-standing Crown Green Bowling event with roots going back to 1943. Originally launched at the request of the City Council to offer recreational opportunities during the summer "Works Holidays," the tournament has become a cherished annual tradition in the local sporting calendar.

Apart from a brief hiatus during 2020–2021, the event has run every year and has called Hillsborough Park its home for the past 25 years. Over nine days in early August, we host four major competitions, drawing more than 150 participants and 100s of spectators, creating a vibrant and sociable sporting atmosphere.

Chas Smith, Chair of Sheffield Parks Bowling, say “The Civics isn’t just a bowling event — it’s a celebration of community, tradition, and active living. We warmly everyone to come and be part of this special event and in Sheffield’s sporting heritage”

Sheffield Civics takes place at Hillsborough Bowling Club, Middlewood Rd from 3rd to 9th August 2025. The finals are from 1pm on Saturday 9th August.

Sheffield Civics is looking for sponsors for the tournament, if you would be interested in discussing this please contact: