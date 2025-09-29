Sheffield boy wins Thai boxing belt

Sheffield lad Max Blindell turns 13 shortly and is happy at how his career as a Thai boxer is progressing as he recently won the 36kg title belt on a Liverpool show organised by sanctioning body WMTA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Max took up the sport almost four years ago,” said dad Luke. “He’s now won 12 of his 15 bouts and remained committed despite losing his first two bouts. The sport is so beneficial for Max as the intense training has helped him improve his physical fitness and confidence while giving him a focus which can be applied in other contexts such as school and playing the guitar, his other love. It’s also an excellent form of self-defence.”

Young Blindell trains at Jompop Kiatphontip’s Leeds gym. “It’s a trek there and back sometimes three times a week,” continued Luke. However, it’s worth it if it helps Max reach his full potential. Leeds is a centre for northern Thai boxing which is more correctly called Muay Thai. The Thai-born coaches Jompop and Chawan offer high quality training at the pinnacle of the sport, both in terms of knowledge and experience and their ability to get the best out of their pupils as these develop skills. We’ve found a gym which emphasises the importance of being respectful of all who practise the sport including opponents and where pupils are well prepared to perform in front of an audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love everything about Thai boxing,” said Max. “I’ve enjoyed going to Thailand three times and training with other boys both from western countries and local lads. I admire Thai culture and the heritage and traditions associated with Muay Thai. My ambition is to keep learning and become as successful as I can be in this sport.”