Sheffield boxer on the road to title fights

Sheffield boxer Joe Jenkins promises that 2023 will be the year in which he establishes himself as a major contender at welterweight for both British and European titles.

Boxer Joe Jenkins celebrates another win

The welterweight contender, aged 25, managed by Izzy Asif of GBM sports only turned professional in March 2022 but has already established a promising record winning all five bouts in his first year including the most recent at Magna Centre on the Mould-Ghaz undercard.

On June 16, Jenkins has a six round fight at Magna Centre on the central area lightweight undercard which features Reece Mould.

Jenkins, who trains at Manor Boxing Academy and attributes his success to quality coaching from stepdad Roger Simpson along with Gary Wilson and Keith Palmer, enjoyed a distinguished amateur record from the age of 11.

His older brothers were boxers and Joe reached national amateur semi-finals three times winning numerous Yorkshire titles with the highlight being beating Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker in national quarter finals.

At 16, Jenkins took a bricklaying apprenticeship but sponsorship has now allowed him to stop work and focus fully on boxing.b

He has a range of sponsors including Boxing King Media which considers him a top up and coming contender.

Outside of boxing, Jenkins loves motocross and relaxes by angling. He's also a staunch Sheffield United fan.

Joyce has already established a promising record winning all five bouts in his first year

‘I’ve made progress’ said Jenkins, ‘as I have been learning how to pace myself and wear down my opponent.

"My ambition is to fight for world titles but for now the British title would be really good. I am ready to fight anyone higher up in this division.

"I look forward to staring them down. I’m confident that I can box any of them. I’m frightened of absolutely no one. I punch very hard and know that I have the potential to knock all of them out.

"Welterweight division boxers need to know that a new contender is here.

"But to reach that level I need support from Sheffield people purchasing fight tickets from me and further sponsors to allow me to dedicate myself fully to boxing’.

Jenkins is philosophical about the inherent risks from frequent bouts stating: “My family definitely don’t like me taking big shots especially to the head but that’s part of it.

" I’ve not been hurt badly yet and might not be. I put my opponent down in my third fight with a punishing body shot. I would be proud to knock out an opponent with an extremely hard punch to his face to show just what quality stuff I’m made of.”

Jenkins knows that it isn’t all plain sailing.

"I’d encourage tough young boxers to stay in the gym even when feeling down. Ride through bad times and keep the focus. Don’t let the social life distract you but keep training hard and chasing the end goal.”

Any why does Jenkins himself deserve support?

"I’m worth following because I’m a powerful fighter with a great shot selection looking to move to six rounds or more. I like to mix my shots from body to head to catch opponents out.