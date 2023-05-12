Sheffield athletes will be in action at the Yorkshire County Athletics Championships

The Yorkshire County Athletics Championships for U15, U17, U20 and Senior athletes take place at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium, Cudworth, near Barnsley, on May 13 and 14.

The Stadium iwas named in honour of celebrated South Yorkshire Olympic sprinter Dorothy Hyman who won the Silver Medal in the 100metres and the Bronze Medal in the 200metres at the 1960 Rome Olympics and a Bronze Medal 4 years later at the Tokyo Olympics in the 4x100metres Relay.

She was also a European and Commonwealth Gold Medallist. Dorothy is still active in athletics with the Dorothy Hyman T C/Barnsley A C.

Athletes from Sheffield expected to figure amongst the medallists at the Championships include Leonie Ashmeade at 100m, who set a new British Universities record recently, and international Joe Ferguson at 200m (both Coached by Lewis Samuel). Ella Blakey double Gold in the 200 & 400m at the Northern Counties Indoor Championships in February and Hakan Dalbal a finalist at BUCS Championships in Manchester in April (both Coached by John Henson) are also potential medal winners.

Greg Beard and James Taylor have revitalised the throwing events in Sheffield athletics in recent years and both have squads all from local clubs likely to do well. Greg’s 13 years old son Harry who will compete in the U15 Shot Put, Discus and Javelin is ranked highly in the UK U15 lists in all three events.

In addition Oskar Woods, also 13 years old, will be in with medal chances in the same events. Seniors Caitlin Rimmer and Jasmine Walters and U17 Isla Kerr all have medal chances in the Shot and/or Discus as has Oscar Bryce in the Senior Hammer Throw. Jack Ward and veteran Greg Beard himself are likely medallists in the Senior Shot Put.

James Taylor another veteran and his protégé U20 Ella Kynoch should also feature in the medals in the Discus.

Also among the medallists should be Kaya Walker in the High Jump, Callie Rea Coats in the High and Triple Jump and Jorja Turner in the High and Long Jump and 75m Hurdles (all coached by Lee Walker).

Two sprinters with medal chances are Catherine Reynolds U20 200m and Liam McGivern in the Senior 400m (both coached by Martin Cook). Casey Musgrove U17 and Acacia Williams-Hewitt a Senior (Coaches Mark Fowler & Dave Koziupa) are other potential medallists in the sprint races as is Leila Lihe (Coach Pat Sheldon) in the U15 sprints.