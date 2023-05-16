Sheffield athletes return with a superb medal haul from the Yorkshire County Athletics Championships.

More than 600 athletes of all ages from Yorkshire competed at the County Athletics Championships held over two days at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium in Cudworth.

Of note during the meeting was a special presentation of the Frank Gledhill Award 2023 for Best Young Thrower to 13 years old Harry Beard of City of Sheffield & Dearne A C for his performances over the last year.

Athletes of all ages returned to the City with a tremendous haul of gold, silver and bronze medals.

In the Under 13 age group there was double Gold for Charlie Reilly in the 100m & Shot Put & a Gold medal for Grace Raynor for her win at 100m.

For the Under 15 age group Jorja Turner (Coach Lee Walker) was a double Gold winner in the High Jump & Long Jump plus a bonus of Bronze in the 75m Hurdles. Harry Beard (Coach Greg Beard) was also a double Gold medal winner at the Discus & Shot Put as was Thomas Thake in the 800m & 1500m. Grace James (Coach Trevor Fox) and Olwen Isherwood (Coach Julia Johnson) were awarded a joint Gold medal in the Pole Vault & Izzy-Mai Wilson (Coach Simon Martin) won Gold at 3000m.

In the Under 17 age group Ruben Stovell (Coach John Lane,) the promising multi-eventer, won three Gold medals for his performances in the 400m, Shot Put & Javelin & there was also double Gold in the 300m, in a Championship Best Performance, & 200m for Casey Musgrove & Silver for James Carnelly in the 100m all with massive personal best performances (Coach Mark Fowler).

At Under 20 level there were also double Gold medal wins for Callie Coats (Coach Lee Walker) in the High & Triple Jumps, for Millie Hardy (Coach Martin Bishell) at 400m & Long Jump & for Daphne Adebayo (Coach Darren Askew) at 100m Hurdles & Shot Put. There were also Gold medals won by Nandy Kihuyu (Coach Lewis Samuel) at 100m, Ella Kynoch (Coach James Taylor) in the Discus. Will Lane & Amy Scott (Coach Trevor Fox) won Gold medals for wins in their respective Pole Vault competitions.

In the Senior competitions for Women there were Gold medals for Ella Blakey (Coach John Henson) at 400m, Caitlin Rimmer (Coach Greg Beard) at Discus, Jo Rowland in the Shot Put & Che Wigfield-Turner for 5000m. On the Men’s side Gold medals were won by George Heppinstall (Coach Trevor Fox) in the Pole vault, James Taylor In the Discus, Joe Ferguson (Coach Lewis Samuel) at 100m, Liam McGivern (Coach Martin Cook) at 400m, Kaya Walker (Coach Lee Walker) in the High Jump, Greg Beard at Shot Put, David Chapman (Coach Charlene Thomas) at 200m & Euan Brown in the 5000m.