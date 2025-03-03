Sheffield athlete wins gold in prestige American race

Sheffield's American-based athlete Calli Hauger-Thackery is no stranger to challenges.

And in her first ever competitive race over 15 kilometres (9.32 miles) she won gold in the 21-strong elite women's category at the 48th annual Gate River Run, an American Classic Roadrace. Her time on Saturday in sunny Jacksonville, Florida, was 47 minutes 20 seconds.

That was just 20 seconds from breaking the course record.The 32-year-old Hallamshire Harrier said: "I had a lot of fun, I tried to push the pace the whole way.

"She said slogging up a hill, known as the Green Monster, had been a challenge towards the end of the race. And she had to cope with the high altitude change, leaving her base at Flagstaff, Arizona to compete at sea level.

"At first I had that heavy leg feeling but then it goes" she said. "It couldn't have been a more perfect day...it's amazing, so much fun.

"Calli, who grew up in Killamarsh, said she hadn't competed over the 15k distance before, but her husband/coach Nick had advised her to prepare as if it was a 10k.

"It worked out really well," she said, promising to return next year. 2025 has certainly started well for the versatile runner, who loves running around Rother Valley Country Park when she is home in the UK. She chalked up a Personal Best in a Japanese half marathon last month.

And the former Eckington High School pupil will be making her debut at the world-renowned Boston Marathon on April 21.