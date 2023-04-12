Sébastien Piché has outside chance of playing in Sheffield Steelers' play off semi final, coach reveals

Aaron Fox hasn’t ruled out a surprise recall for Sébastien Piché for this weekend’s season finale.

Sebastien Piche v Cardiff. Pic Dean Woolley

The 35-year-old Canadian hasn’t played since injuring himself at Manchester Storm on January 22.

It seemed like that was the end of the 2022-23 campaign for the burly defenceman who possesses a sensational shot.

Calle Ackered was brought in to replace him but with a recent injury to Niklas Nevalainen coach Fox has been watching Piche’s fitness levels with increasing interest.

Fox said that while Mason Mitchell’s season is definitely over (26 games, 12 points) Piche remained a potential option.

The player had four skates last week and “felt a little bit better.

“We were testing if there was any pain from the injury and he got through that pain-free.

“There is a conditioning issue obviously coming back from something like that.

Sebastien Piche gets stuck in. Pic by Dean Woolley

“We are giving him another four skates this week and see what he looks like by the end of the week and make those decisions.

“I am not going to say ‘Never say never’ on Piche for next weekend, let’s see what our line up looks like and see what is available and then make those decisions.”

It seems an unlikely return to say the least – but stranger things have happened. And Piché would be a valuable weapon on the Power Play.

Steelers, with or without Piché, take on Cardiff Devils in the play off semi final at Nottingham Arena on Saturday.

Sebastien Piche on the case

There were only two points between the sides in EIHL regular division standings, although the Welsh won twice in Sheffield and twice in Cardiff against the South Yorkshire outfit.

Steelers beat them home and away in the Challenge Cup quarter-final, though, with an aggregate of 10-4.

Brandon McNally, who played in the play off final on victorious Cardiff’s third line last season, and ex-Devil Jonathan Phillips have yet to find the net against them this season.

Coach Fox hopes the weekend as a whole will be a fitting tribute to the careers of retiring skipper, Phillips.

“In a perfect world, Jonno can ride into the sunset with a trophy under his belt, he is going to do what is asked of him” said the GM.

“He is the ultimate team-first player.

“I could play him three minutes next Saturday and Sunday and just killing penalties and he’d be the happiest and loudest guy on the bench if that was what was best for the team.

“That is not a scenario that we are in, clearly he gives us energy throughout the game.”

Steelers have already done better in the play offs than they managed last year.

Then, they went out at quarter-final stage to Dundee Stars, 3-5 on aggregate.

Marco Vallerand, a doubt for this year’s finals, scored twice in that series.

Stars went on to be crushed 6-0 in the semi-final by Belfast Giants.

*Steeldogs take on Raiders in the NIHL National playoff semi-final in Coventry on Saturday.

