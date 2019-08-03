Scott Boden aiming to fire Chesterfield to promotion

Scott Boden is setting his sights firmly on goals and promotion.

The 29-year-old joined the club from Gateshead in January, firing ten goals in 15 appearances as the Spireites climbed the table to safety.

Boden was one of John Sheridan’s first arrivals after taking charge in January, having worked with the boss previously at Newport County.

Having enjoyed a first full pre-season with the club, Boden has left nobody with any doubts over his aims for the 2019/20 season.

"Personally, I want to get out of this league. That's the short and long of it, if you like," he declared to the media, speaking ahead of their season opener against Dover Athletic.

“We don’t want to be in this league, everyone says we shouldn’t be in this league but there’s only one way to do it and prove it. That’s as simple as it is.

When asked if he had set himself a goal target, he added: “Every striker is different. If you spoke to every striker it would be different. I could sit here to you and say I want to get 40 but it is what it is.

“I do it a slightly different way and take it in little blocks of five and try to get one five done and move on to the next five. Like I say, personal accolades all come second to the team ones.”

Boden struck up a strong partnership with fellow striker Tom Denton last season.

However, the former Alfreton attacker out injured for the foreseeable future, which is a big blow for Chesterfield.

Boden was quizzed on whether he had struck up any similar partnerships already with the club’s new additions, ahead of the season opener.

“I think until you’re into the season you won’t know as such but we have bright players. It’s easy to do when you have bright players and intelligent players to get on a wavelength with them.

“The answer is you’ll probably see tomorrow and on Tuesday and the Saturday after. You’re always building wavelengths and bonds with players.”