University friends set up new inclusive rugby club for women in Sheffield

Former Sheffield Hallam students Charlie Mucklow, 21, and Philippa Mills, 22, are on the lookout for members to join them at Sheffield Tigers Women RUFC, which is affiliated to the city’s most successful rugby union club.

Sheffield currently has just one women’s team – Sheffield Ladies – with playing opportunities for those living in the Peak District also limited.

That prompted Charlie and Philippa to contact Sheffield Tigers, based on the edge of the city at Dore Moor, about setting another one up.

“Ever since we questioned why there was only one team it’s kind of snowballed,” said Philippa, who previously played rugby in Majorca.

“People are really excited for it. We are really looking to push it further and into to the wider community.”

The pair hope to organise some friendly matches for Tigers Women in late summer with a view to entering a league next season.

Twenty-two potential players have already registered their interest ahead of the first training session at Dore Moor on July 13 (7pm start).

Charlie and Philippa met through rugby union while at Sheffield Hallam University.

"We will have to start at the bottom so we are massively focusing on having some fun,” said Charlie.

"We are open to all abilities, we are all about inclusion and the biggest thing for us is making a club where everyone feels welcome.

"We want it to be the kind of place where even if you don’t have training you will still come down to see everyone.”

To register your interest contact Sheffield Tigers Women via Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.