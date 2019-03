Mosborough under 14s 29, Goole U14s 17 Mosborough enjoyed a good victory over visitors from Goole.

The home team raced into a 19-0 lead before Goole brought it back to 19-12 at half time.

Mosborough extended their advantage in the second half to run out convincing winners.

Try scorers include Reuben, Joel, Rodine and Connor. Conversion kickers include Rodine and Joel

Match awards went to Sam V (forwards) and Jake (backs).