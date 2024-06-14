Sheffield players getting Yorkshire to Twickenham is ‘a testament to what we are doing’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Yorkshire’s men and women will compete at Twickenham in a historical first which will see them both play for their respective Division 1 titles.

Sheffield’s two major rugby union teams, Sheffield RUFC and Sheffield Tigers, both played a major role in getting Yorkshire to Twickenham as they provided 25 per cent of the women’s and men’s teams for last weeks double header in Hull.

The selection of such a large collection of players from Sheffield has been due in part to the successes of both teams who have seen numerous promotions in recent years.

On the successes of rugby in Sheffield and Yorkshire, Sheffield RUFC’s Elliot Fisher said: “it’s really cool and it’s nice to see as well, I think 8 Sheffield players are going down to Twickenham on Saturday I think it’s just really really good for the clubs and it’s a testament to what we are doing at Sheffield as a club wide thing as well.”

Sheffield players in the Yorkshire Women's squad

“It’s awesome, it’s great to see and it shows that the club scene is still thriving and the best of the best are being picked – it shows how good the quality is everywhere you go – there’s a big spread of clubs playing which is a testament to the league and to the county really.”

Players such as Fisher helped both of the white roses sides to claim comfortable victories against Lancashire to guarantee a place in their respective Division 1 Finals in the capital today.

Fisher will also be joined at Twickenham by fellow Sheffield Club player Megan Dugdale who has made a startling comeback to rugby union after a serious injury left her out of contention for the past couple of Yorkshire squads.

On being selected to represent Yorkshire, second-rower Dugdale said: “I first got selected in 2015 and this is my fifth season, it’s my comeback season – I broke my leg, snapped my tib and fib, two years ago so I didn’t know if I’d get back playing or not.”

The Yorkshire Men's squad

“I had a really successful season with Sheffield so to get back into the county squad has been quite special really because it’s been more competitive than ever as the women’s game is growing and the standards getting better.”

Dugdale’s club provided four women to last week’s playing squads with herself alongside Amy Gould, Katie Fitzpatrick and Liz Cook all featuring for the white roses women in their 30-19 victory.

Sheffield Tigers also provided players to the women’s white roses with Faye Burnhill, Ella Ewins and Ellie Erskine also ensuring the county will compete at Twickenham.

On the number of Sheffield players selected, former Yorkshire captain Dugdale said: “I think it’s great, Sheffield women have just got promoted into championship one so it’s nice to see that we’re getting that recognition.”

Megan Dugdale

“[it’s nice] having so many players in the county squad and then it’s the same for the men really, they’ve gone really well in national two and they finished third and for those players to go and play county is all really positive.”

Sheffield RUFC and Sheffield Tigers provided numerous players to Yorkshire’s men’s team with Tigers’ hooker Will Archer joining Sheffield’s Fisher, Ryan Burrows and Jason Hignell in representing their county.

The victory of the Yorkshire men’s team means that the county will feature in the Bill Beaumont Division 1 Final at Twickenham for the first time since 2008.

On this, Sheffield club’s top try scorer last season, Fisher said: “it’s a childhood dream of any rugby player really to be able to play at Twickenham so it’s just awesome so the big thing for me is to just enjoy it – as long as I’m enjoying myself on the pitch anything else is just a bonus.”

Elliot Fisher, left, with Jason Hignell and Ryan Burrows

“I think it would put us back on the map [to win at Twickenham] for some reason the under 20 side seems to be really successful – but the men’s sides always seem to not get as far but this year especially to see both the men’s and women’s teams at Twickenham at the same time just shows how far we can go.”

The players from Sheffield will therefore be hoping to make their county proud as they take part in the County Championship finals today.