Mosborough issue invite to rugby fans

Never in their 35-season history has Mosborough’s Latin motto of “Res non Verba” been so appropriate than in the current campaign.

At the time of writing they sit handily in fourth place in Yorkshire Division 4 with games in hand of all their three rivals. South East Sheffield’s Rugby Club has been well known for their down to earth friendliness over the years but now it is matters on the field that is driving their promotion push. Club captain David Pattimore says there is no particular secret to their improved prospects this year. “Basically it is down to hard work and a real spirit of togetherness throughout the squad. Essentially we have a young playing pool and it is heartening to see them progress both as individual players and a unit.”

“Moz” have home Saturday fixtures in April versus Burley (7th) and Knaresborough (21st) and would be delighted to welcome more supporters to the games. They play in the heart of the village at Station Road, where there are on site liquid refreshments available in the Miners’ Welfare Club, and what’s more admission is free to all.

Alternatively, if you have been inspired by the Six Nations to have a run out or take up the game Mosborough run sides all the way from Under 6’s to a Veterans XV for those aged 35 and over.

For further details and up to date news and fixtures visit http://www.mosboroughrufc.co.uk/