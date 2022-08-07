Euro 2022: Emily hopes england's victory over Germany at Wembley will boost women's rugby in Sheffield

Emily Glendenning had a tear in her eye at Wembley Stadium as she watched the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to be crowned European champions.

“I’m not ashamed to admit I cried my eyes out at the final whistle whilst reflecting on the journey it took so many women to get here,” she said.

And she hopes calls to boost girls PE in schools will come to bear fruit.

The only girl on her junior school team, Emily had no team to play with at secondary school and had to wait until university to put on her boots again.

“At high school I had to stick to netball and rounders rather than the sports I had passion for – football and rugby.

“It wasn’t until university that I could play again, by which point I felt a bit left behind. I carried on playing football but the passion and enjoyment left me.

“In 2017, aged 25, I found rugby at Sheffield and it changed my life.”

Emily would recommend the sport to any women or girls.

“Rugby is like absolutely no other sport in that it improves every aspect of your life.

“It empowers you to feel confident and you gain a new family.”

Sheffield RUFC’s women’s section are back in training for when the season starts in September.

The girls section – known as the Swans – are winding down for the summer holidays, but will be back in training next month.