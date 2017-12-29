Report: Doncaster Knights 30 Yorkshire Carnegie 32

Doncaster Knights failed to end the year on a winning note when going down 32-30 against Championship rivals Yorkshire Carnegie at Castle Park.

Knights, who came in leading 15-13, played the second half with 14 men having had second-rower Nick Civetta sent-off in injury-time.

They looked like holding out for a famous win until hooker Joe Buckle touched down for a converted try in stoppage time from a driving maul.

Knights made a lively start, moving the ball about in confident fashion, and took a deserved lead with an early penalty by fly-half Simon Humberstone.

It took Carnegie over 15 minutes to breach the Doncaster 22 with ball in hand and it came against the run of play when they took a 7-3 lead.

Carnegie fly-half Alex Davies produced a neat grubber kick to the corner which led to full-back Chris Elder touching down near enough for the half-back to convert to make it 7-3.

Knights quickly regained the initiative and were awarded a penalty try when Elder, who was subsequently sin-binned, was ruled to have deliberately knocked down prop Colin Quigley’s high pass meant for wing Curtis Wilson.

Davies levelled the scores at 10-10 with a penalty but Knights again got their noses in front.

Full-back Charlie Foley joined the line out wide just outside the Carnegie 22 and fed Wilson, who cut inside his marker and then surged past several other defenders to score for the fourth successive game.

Davies pegged three points back with a second penalty and would have given his side a 16-15 interval lead had he not pulled an injury-time effort wide.

Knights opened up a 22-13 lead within a minute of the restart when centre Will Owen touched down for a converted try from a long pass by Michael Heaney.

Carnegie hit back with two quickly-taken tries to level the scores at 25-25.

Centre Mat Clark touched down for what looked like being the winning try.