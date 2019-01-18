Doncaster Knights will be bidding to kick off the second half of their Championship campaign on a winning note at Hartpury on Saturday (2.30pm).

The game against the bottom side in the league also gives them an early opportunity to complete their first double of the campaign.

Their 28-17 victory over the Gloucestershire side back in September, where they overturned a 17-6 interval deficit, remains their only Championship win of the campaign on home soil.

Although fourth bottom Knights will go into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting win over Coventry at the Butts Park Arena – where the home side had previously lost just once – director of rugby Clive Griffiths is keeping both feet firmly on the ground.

“It’s going to be another massive game for both teams, particularly Hartpury because they’ll really be looking down the barrel if they lose,” he said.

“So it’s a must-win game for them, just as last weekend’s game at Coventry was for us, and everybody knew that. We’ve got to expect the same sort of response from Hartpury.

“From our perspective if we win it would put more daylight between us and the bottom side and the safer we get the more we’ll be able to relax going forward.

“It’s a game that we can win if we build on the performance at Coventry, particularly that of our forwards, but we will be treating them with respect.

“We were in control of the game down there last season and ended up losing it.

“They are a better side than their record suggests and can give anyone a good game on their day.”

Several Doncaster players are expected to face late fitness tests.