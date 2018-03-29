Doncaster Knights ‘underdogs’ in B&I Cup quarter-final at Jersey - Clive Griffiths

Doncaster Knights resume their quest for B&I Cup glory in tomorrow’s quarter-final in Jersey (3pm).

It will be the club’s second visit to the holiday isle this season having won there in the Championship on the opening day of the season.

The side were due to train this morning at Castle Park, where the team will be finalised, prior to flying out this afternoon.

It has been an unusual week for the Doncaster squad who travelled down to Oxford on Tuesday afternoon after training.

They trained at Oxford University’s famous Iffley Road complex yesterday morning prior to attending a memorial service for prop Ian Williams, who collapsed and died during a training session at the club last month, in the afternoon.

Both clubs are former finalists and both are hoping to go one better in the competition which has gained more importance this season as a result of the promotion play-offs being scrapped.

“Obviously we want to try and finish in the top four for the third successive season but there is more focus on the B&I Cup at this moment in time because we can win it whereas we can’t win anything in the league,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

The two sides go into the game in contrasting form with Knights having lost their last three league games whereas Jersey have lost just once in the league in their last nine games.

“We are going into the game as the underdogs - there is no doubt about that – but we’ve played well in two of the three defeats,” said the Welshman.

“We’ve been badly hit by injuries in recent weeks and we picked up a couple more at Bedford on Saturday but we hope to have the likes of Mat Clark, Richard List, Lloyd Hayes and Ben Hunter back.”

“As I say, Jersey will be the favourites and they are probably the current form team in the Championship.

“It’s always a tough place to go and Friday will be no different but we’ve got a decent record over there and games between us have traditionally been close over the years.

“We know what to expect because they have one of the best catch-and-drive routines in the Championship and we’ll have to be at our best.”