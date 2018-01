Director of rugby Clive Griffiths has committed his future to Doncaster Knights until the summer of 2020.

The 63-year-old has been with the Knights since October 2012 and is determined to place the club among the Championship elite during the life of his latest deal.

Griffiths is also looking to strengthen the pathway from youth set up to the senior team with excellent progress made on this front over the last few years.

More to follow