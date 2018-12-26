Head coach Glen Kenworthy is looking for Doncaster Knights to hit the ground running on their return to league action in Saturday’s televised Championship derby against Yorkshire Carnegie at Castle Park (2.15pm).

Knights go into the game languishing in the bottom four and Kenworthy admits that the table doesn’t make for good reading.

“The next four games, which sees us play all the other bottom four sides, are crucial and we’ve got to be looking to pick up some points hopefully starting against Carnegie,” he said.

“Carnegie might be bottom but you can’t treat them as potential relegation candidates on current form. They won five of their six Championship Cup pool games and if they take that form into the league they are going to fly up the table in the coming weeks.

“They’ve got injured players back and they’ve recruited really well in recent weeks and will fancy their chances with the results we’ve had of late.

“We’ve not been playing for the full 80 minutes in a lot of recent games. It’s not lack of fitness, it’s more a lack of confidence.

“We’ve only won five games all season and if something goes wrong we tend to implode quite badly for ten minutes or so before we dust ourselves off and go again and in those ten minutes, at times, we are leaking a couple of tries.

“Maybe a win over Carnegie would help us to turn the corner and build some momentum but I’ve not got a crystal ball so I can’t see into the future.

“What I do know is that we’ve got to start keeping 15 players on the pitch because yellow cards have been proving costly.”