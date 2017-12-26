Doncaster Knights sign Namibian international Lesley Klim

Doncaster Knights have signed Namibian international Lesley Klim until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who has played for his country seven times, all in 2017, has been signed as cover for injured duo Lloyd Hayes and Dougie Flockhart.

Klim, who can play outside centre (his preferred position) or left wing, arrived in the town on Friday and got his first sight of his new team-mates in action in Saturday’s Championship derby against Rotherham Titans at Clifton Lane.

“I’m excited to be here and I can’t wait to play with the boys,” he said. “They look a good side.

“I played for Namibia against Uruguay late last month so I’m match fit and I’m ready to play when selected.

“The first thing I’ve got to adapt to is the weather. It was over 35 degrees when I left home so I’m feeling the cold at the moment.”

What can Castle Park fans expect of Klim?

“I’ve got good feet, which I like to use, and I can also run straight as well,” he said.