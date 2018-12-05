Doncaster Knights: Ollie Stedman lays down gauntlet ahead of Coventry trip

Ollie Stedman says Doncaster Knights can expect an ‘interesting battle’ in their vital Championship Cup clash at Coventry on Saturday.

Knights have slipped to third place in Group 1 following back-to-back defeat to rivals Yorkshire Carnegie.

Third place might ultimately be good enough to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

But Stedman, who signed on for a second spell at Castle Park last week, reckons Knights might have to beat Coventry and Nottingham in their final two games to guarantee a spot in the last eight.

And he says Doncaster will have their work cut out at Butts Park Arena this weekend.

Stedman said: “I played against them in the league down at Ealing and they are dangerous.

“They’’ve got some big boys - a few Pacific Islanders - and have the likes of Andy Bulumakau, who was here last season,

“They are a good home side and it will be an interesting battle and it’s a game we’ve got to be looking to win if we hope to finish in the top two of the group.

“In fact, we’ll probably need to win both remaining games.

“As well as keeping our cup hopes alive it’s also important that we get a bit of momentum back before we play Carnegie in our first game back in the league.

“Neither side are where they want to be coming up to the midway point of the season.”

The top two teams in each of the three groups qualify for the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-placed teams.