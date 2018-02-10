Doncaster Knights hand eight players new contracts

Have your say

Doncaster Knights have confirmed a raft of contract extensions.

Tyson Lewis, Ben Hunter, Mat Clark, Will Owen, Tom Hicks, Tom James, Curtis Wilson and Joe Sproston have all signed new deals at Castle Park.

Lewis, who has scored 66 tries in just over 140 appearances for Knights, has signed a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old’s new contract could see him become Doncaster’s all-time leading try scorer as well as joining Dougie Flockhart, Richard List, Matthew Challinor and Glen Kenworthy in making more than 200 appearances for the club.

Winger Wilson, 25, and prop Sproston, 26, have also signed two-year deals. Hooker Hunter, 29, centres Clark, 27, and Owen, 24, lock Hicks, 27, and scrum half James, 24, have all signed one-year deals.

Knights host London Scottish today (2.30pm).