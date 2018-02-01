Doncaster Knights: Griffiths had no hesitation over new deal

Clive Griffiths insists it took him no time at all to decide to commit his future to Doncaster Knights.

The director of rugby signed a new two year contract at Castle Park, extending his stay until the summer of 2020.

And he says the support he has received over the last six years ensured his choice to stay was not a difficult one.

“It was a case of sign or go and it didn;t take me long to make that decision,” Griffiths said. “Nothing changes, the hard work continues and we hope to get the conveyor belt working even more smoothly in the years to come.

“I think the support I’ve had over the years both on and off the field has been huge, with the players, supporters, benefactors.

“They’ve been great and stuck with me. No one has ever panicked.

“We had a tough time but we got promoted back to the Championship. And then we had another tough time but no one panicked.

“Since then it’s gone from strength to strength.

“I’ve been here six and a half years now and I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it.

“It didn’t take me long to decide this is where I want to be for the next two years.

“We want to make sure the Knights stay a respected Championship side and surpass expectations.

“We almost reached the promised land a couple of years ago and who knows what can happen.”