Doncaster Knights: Glen Kenworthy ‘hacked off’ with defeat to Yorkshire Carnegie

Fourteen-man Doncaster Knights suffered a second Championship defeat at the hands of derby rivals Yorkshire Carnegie at Castle Park on Friday night.

“I’m hacked off with the result. We wanted to avenge the 15-9 defeat at Headingley,” said forwards coach Glen Kenworthy reflecting on the 32-30 defeat.

“It’s not often you find yourself in a match-winning situation against Carnegie and in a position to see the game out.

“They scored from a lineout and the boys just weren’t on the same page and that was the killer for us.”

Knights, who led for most of the game, had to play with only 14 men in the second half after having dual-registered second-rower Nick Civetta sent off in first half stoppage time.

“It was a harsh decision,” said Kenworthy. “He had gone for the ball and on the way down there was a clash of heads with their scrum-half.

“If the game hadn’t have been on Sky it would probably have been a penalty.”

Typically, Kenworthy didn’t look to blame his dismissal for the defeat.

“We were leading at the time and it took them until stoppage time to get in front of us,” he said.

“It probably did us a favour in some ways because it spurred us on.”

Knights will certainly have impressed many with their battling display.

“The boys will always guts it out,” said Kenworthy. “It’s in their DNA to do that - especially in a local derby.”

Kenworthy insists the bubble hasn’t burst after three successive wins.

“We’ve turned the corner and it was just unfortunate we didn’t get the result on the night,” he said.

The squad are due to resume training on Friday after being given a few days off this week with having no game this weekend.