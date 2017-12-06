Doncaster Knights: Cowell returns to Falcons | Flockhart out for ten weeks

Doncaster Knights will be forced to make at least one enforced change to the side which showed up well in defeat against league leaders Bristol this weekend, writes Steve Hossack.

Full-back Cameron Cowell has returned to Premiership side Newcastle Falcons, where he hopes to feature in their European Challenge Cup campaign, after two impressive appearances for the Knights.

“I came down here the Friday before the Bedford game and then trained with the team prior to the Ealing so I hadn’t been here very long when I made my debut,” he told the Free Press

“Fortunately the team play in a similar way to the Falcons which made it easier to fit in. I’d also played in both pre-season games between the two clubs so I knew a bit about the players.

“I’ve enjoyed my time down here. They are a good set of boys and there are some very skilled players at the club. Hopefully I’ll be back after Christmas if the club want me.

“I’ve not played many 15-a-side games in the last three years because I’ve been involved with the England 7s.

“Sevens is exciting but if you want to make it in rugby you’ve got to be playing the 15-a-side game, so I want to play as many games as possible to get back into it.

“In that respect it was good to play against such a strong side as Bristol at the weekend.”

“Cameron’s done well for us in the two games he’s played,” said Knights boss Clive Griffiths.

Goal-kicking ace Dougie Flockhart will be out for at least ten weeks following surgery late last week on a torn bicep.

Full-back Paul Jarvis, side-lined with a serious hamstring injury since September, is hoping to move closer to a return to action after stepping up his training this week.

n Michael Hills’ father Jeff, his brother Jamie and Jeff’s friend Clive Alton reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro - sporting the colours of the Knights - to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Keen walkers Jeff and Clive decided to take on the challenge following the passing of Clive’s sister-in-law Mandy last January following a short battle with the disease. They have raised over £2,000.