Doncaster Knights: Bulumakau targeting pre-New Year return

Knights star Andy Bulumakau is hoping to be back playing before the end of the year.

Bulumakau hasn’t played since breaking a bone in his hand in the defeat at Richmond early last month.

“I was told I’d be out for around six weeks a month ago and I had hoped to be back for one of the B&I Cup games,” said Bulumakau. “I’m not going to do that but I’ve started training this week and hopefully I’ll be fit for either the league game at Rotherham on Saturday week or the home game against Yorkshire Carnegie on the 29th.

“It’s been frustrating being out injured because the team have been struggling to get results in the league. But it’s just one of those things that generally happens to me during a season after I’ve built up some momentum.”

Although Bulumakau, often described as having the’ X-factor’ with ball in hand, felt he was playing well at the time of his injury he says he doesn’t expect to just walk back into the side.

“I will have to show up well in training because there is a lot of competition for places at centre with the summer signings all doing well and the fact that Mat Clark is back after a long-term injury.

“That might be hard on the players to miss out but it’s good for the team as a whole to have competition for places in every position because that brings out the best in everyone.

Fortunately for the pacy Bulumakau he is equally at home on the wing which gives him another string to his bow.

“I don’t mind where I play as long as I am out on the pitch,” he told The Star.