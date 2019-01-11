Coventry v Doncaster Knights: Glen Kenworthy sets January target

For a side which has won just three league games all season a target of three successive Championship wins during January might seem unrealistic to some people.

But not Doncaster Knights head coach Glen Kenworthy – especially if the side can build on the much-improved display against Yorkshire Carnegie a fortnight ago.

“There were certainly more positives than negatives – at least for the first hour – from that game and we deserved better than to finish empty-handed,” he said ahead of tomorrow’s testing Championship clash at promoted Coventry.

“We know that Coventry have got a very good home record and that only (leaders) London Irish have beaten them at Butts Park Arena but we aren’t putting them on a pedestal,” said the New Zealander.

“If can get parity, or better, in the set-piece and combat their driving maul and take away their aggression – and we are pretty aggressive ourselves - then it’s in our hands.

“We know how important the game is, as are the other two this month and we are looking to win all three. I certainly feel we need to win at least two from three.”

Tomorrow’s game will be Coventry’s first in three weeks and their first at home since they beat Knights 31-29 in their penultimate Championship Cup Pool 1 clash in mid-December.

“I think a lot of people of people have written us off but the ball is in our court,” said Kenworthy.

“We’ve trained pretty well this week and there has been a bit of an edge which is what you are looking for because it highlights that there is competition for places in most positions.

“We obviously take into consideration how players have trained when it comes to selecting the squad but it’s also about boys you can trust as well. For instance, I know that Robin Hislop, Ben Hunter and Colin Quigley, who have all played at this level for a long time, will always do us a good job.”