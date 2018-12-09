Coventry 31 Doncaster Knights 29: Knights narrowly beaten in Championship Cup

Doncaster Knights’ late show proved in vain as they suffered a 31-29 Championship Cup defeat in their penultimate Pool One clash against Coventry at the Butts Park Arena.

Knights fancied their chance of becoming only the second side to beat Coventry at home in either league or cup this season when Dougie Flockhart kicked them into a 15-14 lead early in the final quarter.

But the winger’s subsequent sin-binning proved costly and an unanswered three-try scoring burst – initiated by former Knight Junior Bulumakau – saw the Midlands side race into a match-winning 31-15 lead.

Knights managed to score two late tries upon Flockhart’s return to ensure that they didn’t go away empty-handed and they ended up with both a losing bonus point and a try bonus point.

Centre Will Owen, up in support after Flockhart had been tackled five metres out following a good run, and full-back Cameron Cowell, who left the cover for dead from inside his own half, both benefitted from interceptions by the Scot.

Third-placed Knights suffered a late blow when in-form Tongan international fly-half Kurt Morath picked up an injury in the warm-up. The Castle Park side also lost new loan signing Ollie Stedman just after the half-hour mark.

Seeking to complete a cup double over last season’s National One champions and bounce back from successive defeats, Knights took an early lead after prop Colin Quigley touched down for a third-minute try converted by Flockhart.

Little had been seen of Coventry in attack prior to centre Rob Knox opening their account with a long-range penalty on eight minutes.

He again hit the target from a similar distance five minutes later and with fly-half Will Maisey also converting another penalty from a much closer range, Knights found themselves trailing 9-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Knights regained the lead on 28 minutes when hooker Ben Hunter - only playing because debutant Mike Mayhew pulled out with a late injury - drove over in the corner following another lineout.

Sam Jones took over from the injured Stedman several minutes before Coventry hooker Phil Nilsen was sin-binned.

But for fly-half Charlie Foley losing the ball in the act of scoring, Knights would have increased their 12-9 lead before the break.

No sooner had Coventry returned to their full compliment early in the second half than Knights were reduced to 14 men as a result of a foul tackle by prop Robin Hislop.

The home side twice looked set to capitalise on their extra man after creating overlaps on their right flank only to be denied by last-ditch tackles from full-back Cameron Cowell. Knights also held firm when Coventry moved the ball wide from a rolling maul.

Coventry’s pressure finally paid off however, when replacement Darren Dawidiuk crossed for their first try to leave Knights trailing 14-12 going into the final quarter.

Knights: Cowell, Flockhart, Creed, Owen, McColl, Foley, Seniloli; Hislop, Hunter, Quigley, Tyrell, Eames, Stedman, Hills, Pitman. Rep: Malcolm, Williams, Sproston, Challinor, Jones, Dawson, James.