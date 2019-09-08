Workington Town 4 Doncaster RLFC 30: Dons power into play-offs with big win

Frankie Mariano scored in the Dons' win over Workington

The club’s first victory at Derwent Park in three years was founded on a dominant first-half forward display which saw them come in at the break leading 18-0.

Errors started to creep into Doncaster’s game at times in the second half but Town, who had been their own worst enemies at times in the first, never looked like getting back into the game.

Former England international Rangi Chase celebrated signing a contract for next season in midweek when putting second-rower Frankie Mariano into space down the left in a move which led to winger Tom Halliday touching down for his ninth try for the Dons in just four games.

Scrum-half Matty Beharrell, who was a doubt in midweek after picking up a knee injury the win over Keighley, added the touchline conversion make it 6-0.

Town went close to opening their account through centre Calvin Wellington and it needed a try-saving tackle by his opposite number Jason Tali to deny him.

The Dons quickly regained the initiative and a cut -out pass by Beharrell created a chance for winger Matty Chrimes, standing in for leading try-scorer Sam Doherty, but he was subsequently bundled into touch.

It only proved a stay of execution for Town, however, and the Dons opened up a 12-0 lead when good work by Halliday from a high kick to the corner set up the chance for Tali to touch down near enough for Beharrell to convert.

The former Papua New Guinea Test star then turned provider just before the half-hour mark after he latched on to a dropped ball and raced around 30 metres before sending the supporting Beharrell, who also added the extras, over.

Knowing that they realistically needed to score first after the break, Town breathed a collective sigh of relief when the referee ruled that hooker Watson Boas had made a double movement.

Town’s indiscipline saw them fall further behind as a result of a 44th minute Beharrell penalty for dissent.

With replacement forward Blain Marwood helping to give their pack more punch, Town went close through Tom Curwen who was held up over the line on 54 minutes.

The South Yorkshire side opened up a 24-0 at the start of the final quarter when a defensive mix-up from a high kick led to a scrum deep in Town territory from which Halliday capitalised on a fumble by his opposite number to touch down for his second try from a kick by Chase.

The Dons opened up a 30-0 lead on 72 minutes when Mariano dummied his way over from close range near enough for Beharrell to convert.

Town centre Caine Barnes grabbed a 77th minute consolation try.