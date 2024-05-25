'Work to do' but Sheffield Eagles battle back to beat Dewsbury Rams

Sheffield Eagles coach Mark Aston

Mark Aston and his side were happy with their second half performance as they scored five unanswered tries to claim a 36-13 victory against Dewsbury Rams and return to second in the league.

Braces from winger and centre duo Matty Dawson-Jones and Kris Welham helped Sheffield on their way to a comeback win after the side were trailing by a drop goal going into the final forty.

On Sheffield’s first half performance, Mark Aston said: “They only scored two tries off kicks which frustrates me because that happened last week as well so we’ve got a bit of work to do on that but yeah it got the job done.

“Credit to Dewsbury I’ve been talking about it all week … they went 12-0 up against Featherstone last week so they’ve got some quality in their side … so I knew it was always going to be a bit of an arm wrestle to start with.”

Both teams crossed over twice in the first half as a Welham brace and tries from Dewsbury’s Bailey O’Connor and Jack Billington resulted in Callum Turner’s drop goal being the only difference between the two sides.

However, quick fire tries from former Dewsbury player Joel Farrell as well as Matty Marsh gave Sheffield back the lead with around half an hour remaining.

The win was sealed for the South Yorkshire side after Dawson-Jones and returnee Connor Bower ran in tries in the final quarter to bring the sides tally to seven as the Eagles returned to winning ways.

On his try and return to playing, Connor Bower said: “I was pretty happy with it as you could tell and obviously it’s been a tough couple of weeks for me personally so it was, on a personal note, good.

“Jack [Hansen] put a brilliant kick in for me so it was probably the easiest try I’ve ever had to score but I’ll take them – I don’t score many I’m probably on the other end doing most of the tackling but I’m really happy and overall, just happy with the result and yeah we just keep building now.”