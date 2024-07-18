Wheelchair ‘red’ side a shining light in a weekend of mixed results.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield fielded five teams last weekend with the men facing Swinton Lions, women’s ‘red’ taking on Leigh Leopards, the women’s ‘gold’ facing and both of the wheelchair teams (red and gold) facing York Knights.

Men’s team: Eagles 22-34 Swinton Lions (Championship – round 15)

A first half brace for Gavin Rodden and a try from Ant Walker saw the visitors up 18-6 at half time despite a try from Joel Farrell. Walker crossed over for his second early after half time but Sheffield looked to have started a comeback after tries from Matty Dawson-Jones and returnee Izaac Farrell. It was a tight conclusion as the visitors scored through Jordan Gibson and the Eagles’ through Titus Gwaze to bring the match to within four points. However, an 80 minute try from Swinton’s Jake Spedding claimed the win for the visitors and ended Sheffield’s wining run.

What it means: Sheffield remain second in the league behind Wakefield Trinity with eleven wins out of fifteen matches. However, the gap to Toulouse in third place has been reduced to only one point as Sheffield look to face 13th placed Barrow Raiders away on Sunday (21st July) at 3 pm.

Sheffield Eagles

Women’s ‘red’ team: Eagles 6-30 Leigh Leopards (Championship – round 12)

Leigh’s Kate Howard, Keira McCosh and Storrm Cobain all crossed over within the opening twenty minutes as the league leaders looked to continue their winning streak. However, the first half ended in tight fashion as Sheffield’s Capucine Auger crossed over in the second quarter to bring one back for the home side. Cobain crossed over for her second with twenty minutes gone of the second half as the top two teams battled it out in South Yorkshire. The Leopards’ Mollie Young crossed over in the final minute to ensure victory for the visitors against a battling Sheffield side.

Player of the match: Lisa Parker (coaches’) Katie England (captains’)

What it means: Sheffield remain second in the league behind undefeated league leaders Leigh Leopards. However, the South Yorkshire outfit have a game in hand on third place Salford Red Devils as the Eagles get ready to face Bradford Bulls Women away on Sunday (21st July) at 5:15pm.

Wheelchair ‘red’ team: Eagles 51-30 York Knights (Championship East)

Sheffield claimed a fourth successive victory in the Championship East league as they came come out winners against second placed York. The Sheffield side handed York their first defeat of the season as the Eagles look to remain in the top spot with four more matches remaining.

The ‘gold’ teams: women and wheelchair

The women’s ‘gold’ team faced unbeaten league leaders Wigan St Judes (WSJ) at home and fell to a narrow 16-20 defeat. The Eagles got on the score board through Jo Clark and Megan Holocuk in the first half but were 10-12 down after tries from WSJ’s Libbi-Mae Leppert and Britney Hammond. WSJ’s Olivia Webb and Sheffield’s Clark both crossed over in the opening stages of the second half to bring the score to 16-16 apiece. The final score went to WSJ’s Ellise Wright who crossed over with about twenty minutes remaining.

The wheelchair ‘gold’ team faced York Knights ‘A’ in a friendly as a curtain raiser for the ‘red’ teams Championship East fixture. The York side took the win in a 4-32 victory which saw a much improved defensive performance from the Sheffield side.