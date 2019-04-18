We are up for the test against the best: Sheffield Eagles prepare for Toulouse

Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston knows the size of the task that awaits his side tomorrow night (6pm), but insists opponents Toulouse have areas of weakness that can be exploited.

The coach rates the French as the division’s best team and insists his side must display a similar attitude to the one that gave leaders Toronto a stern test.

“They have the French flair about them, they'll do the unexpected, they are not afraid to try things," Aston said. “We are going to have to cover a lot of ground, we'll need a lot of energy, our fitness will have to come to the surface - hopefully after a weekend off we'll have that. We need to do some things off the cuff that will challenge them. They have still got areas in their game where they can be broken down. That's the big thing for us."

Aston’s side fronted up well against Toronto last time out, but the Canadian side ran away with the game in the final quarter to give the scoreline a flattering look.

The Eagles chief is calling on his side to show the fortitude which at times put the Wolfpack on the back foot.

Toulouse are currently enjoying a seven match winning run in the league, which included a victory over the big spending Wolfpack.

Aston added: “We need to play a little like we did against Toronto. I thought that we challenged them, we asked questions, we need to do something similar against Toulouse and if we do that then we can cause them some problems. We need to be able to defend.

“They have quality players in the back row with the likes of Kheirallah at number one, Ford at six, they also have Stan Robin who we know from his time here. They are a fine team. They are big and strong up front as well. It’ll be a challenge but one we are looking forward to.”

Aston’s only injury doubt is Brad Knowles, who has trained this week with the expectation that he will be available.