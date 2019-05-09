Tough guy Jason will be available for Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles are confident of having centre Jason Crookes available again shortly as they look to postpone a potential shoulder operation until the end of the season.

The former Batley powerhouse has been sidelined after dislocating his shoulder in the victory at Dewsbury Rams back in March.

Crookes has been waiting on a decision on whether he requires further surgery now or at the end of the season, but in the meantime, he has been stepping up his fitness as he waits for a decision.

Aston hinted that it could be positives news for the 29-year-old, who has seen his position filled by a number of individuals during recent weeks.

Aston said: “He got the scans back and it showed up a couple of tears in his shoulder. We'll see what the surgeons say, if it is not as bad then he'll be able to get to the end of the season, and then there is the possibility of an operation. We don’t think anything will change between now and the end of the season, so we are confident he’ll be told to get on with it.”

Crookes started the first six games of the Championship season, after being one of 14 players to be brought to the club during the close season.

The Eagles chief wanted his side to play tougher this campaign, and Crookes, alongside one or two others, were added to the ranks to offer strength, as well as several years of Championship experience.

Aston admitted his centre has found it a frustrating time being on the sidelines, but has shown a desire and determination to play through his troubles, much to Aston’s delight.

Aston continued: “He's tough, he wants to play. If he'd have had the okay before last Sunday, he would have put himself forward to play, because that's the kind of kid he is. He's been frustrated, he doesn't like not playing.

“When you play the game in the style in which he does, then there's always potential for him to pick up one or two more injuries than the average player. I like him, we brought him to the club because we felt he'd suit our style this season, so we need him back but we need him right. He gives us more options, and like I've said, in the second half of the season we'll need all hands on deck.”