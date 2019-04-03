This Sheffield Eagles’ player has real charisma, says his boss

Character is a key component of the Sheffield Eagles’ resurgence, and director of rugby Mark Aston says centre James Glover has it in abundance.

The Eagles have made a flying start to the Championship campaign following six wins from seven, but they had their wings slightly clipped last weekend after defeat to Leigh Centurions in the Challenge Cup.

Aston’s side though have defied the pre-season odds so far, after an influx of new faces during the close season have quickly gelled resulting in their surge towards the Championship summit.

One of Aston’s major pluses is Glover, who has been one of his stand-out performers since arriving from Dewsbury.

The Eagles chief has been particularly encouraged by Glover’s character, stating he has been a breath of fresh air in a dressing room which needed a complete culture change over the off season.

“He's a character and I love characters,” Aston explained to The Star.

“He has got a bit of charisma about him, there's some fun about him. He is developing into a really mature footballer now. I am really pleased with him.”

The 25-year-old has made an impressive start to life in the Steel City, bagging four tries from seven appearances.

Glover was part of the side that were beaten on the home soil for the first time this season last weekend, but generally his time with the Eagles has been a success story so far.

In their last outing in the league, the Eagles arguably put in their best performance of the campaign to date after victory at York.

Glover again played a pivotal role in the victory, in attack and in defence, with Aston acknowledging his contribution in all areas of the Eagles’ play.

He added: “I think you have to say that James has been very good for us. Looking back to the York game, he made a couple of try saving tackles, they were inches away from our line at times, but he handled it really well.

“He can play, no doubting it. He has that little bit of class. He has picked up our defensive systems really well. He put a massive 80 minutes in at York, he scored a good try leaping through the air, which he can do as well. He showed something extra, he has a kicking game too which we knew about as well.”