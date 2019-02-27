Speedway: Sheffield fans in for a triple treat in their season opener at Owlerton

Sheffield Tigers have invited three casualties of Workington’s January closure to race in their season opener at Owlerton on March 24 (4pm).

Great Britain international Steve Worrall, teenage sensation Kyle Bickley and former King’s Lynn man Simon Lambert were all left on the Championship sidelines after signing for the cash strapped Comets.

The reigning champions pulled the plug last month in a bid to recover from their financial problems with a view to returning to the track next year.

Bickley has since been snapped up by Glasgow over the weekend but Worrall and Lambert are still on the lookout.

Sheffield co-promoter Damien Bates said: “What happened to Workington was very sad for the sport but naturally we are all hoping it is only one season out for them. We don’t want to be losing clubs.

“We already have our own seven riders in the meeting along with one of our 2017 title winners Josh Grajczonek so to add the three lads we have makes it very appealing.

“Of course Stevie and Kyle also have Belle Vue connections so it would be nice to see plenty of support from Manchester for the meeting.

“It’s a good way to start our season and of course our new era of Sunday afternoon racing at Owlerton and it would be great to see the place busy.”

Bates is also encouraged by the feedback from fans and season ticket sales with the club admitting it’s a gamble switching from Thursday to Sunday.

“We’ve had plenty of good comments about the way we are pushing the new season and how we are looking to attract new fans,” said Bates.

“Ideally we want to see younger fans coming along on a Sunday because they are the future generation, but we just want the people of South Yorkshire to come along and give it a go.

“Speedway has been on TV for a number of years now and I know a lot of people who say they’ve seen it but never been. We want them to come along to Owlerton and have a great time.

“We’ll be making it more of an event and we have already recruited a meeting presenter to interview the riders and bring all the inside news from the pits across the stadium PA.”