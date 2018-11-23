Sheffield Tigers: Kasper Anderson returns to Owlerton

Kasper Andersen is heading back to Sheffield next season – after impressing club bosses in his short spell with the club.

Danish racer Andersen joined Tigers in mid-August with manager Simon Stead casting one eye towards 2019 and passed the test with flying colours.

He had lost his place at King’s Lynn in the Premiership when suffering a knock and couldn’t force his way back into the side.

Sheffield were only too happy to give him an opportunity and he rewarded them with 39 points in five outings.

He said: "I’m really excited to be back at Sheffield, it’s such a good club. I’m looking forward to building on what we started last season.

“After quite a nasty injury when I was riding for King's Lynn I was unsure how long I'd be out for.

"But Sheffield gave me a chance that I was very grateful for and it was good to have some meetings with them towards the end of the season.

"It meant I could ride on some new tracks that I'd never seen before and I was really pleased with some of my performances.

"Riding in the Championship for a full season will be really good for me I think and it's good to be doing that with Sheffield.”

Andersen added to British hotshot Drew Kemp represent a tidy start to team plans and two more names will be announced at Owlerton in front of fans next Wednesday night, November 28.

Kemp will be a guest on the night and a new club No.1 is in line to appear at the evening which will be held in the Panorama Room from 7.30.

Boss Stead said: “There’s a real positive feel about the place and I’m delighted to have Kasper back on board.

“Everyone knows it was a tough season for us last season and we need to bounce back and I believe our team plans so far will allow us every chance of success.”

Admission next Wednesday is just £2 on the door and Stead will also be in attendance to discuss the team.