Sheffield must play ‘one hell of a game’ against fellow playoff hopefuls York Knights.

Sheffield Eagles feeling ‘excited’ as they face York Knights in their penultimate fixture of the 2024 season in a 4th vs 6th matchup as both teams look to cement their place in the playoffs.

Last weekend Sheffield defeated fellow Yorkshire rivals Featherstone Rovers 20-6 as they claimed their first win since the beginning of August.

The win last weekend leaves the team feeling ‘excited’ for this Friday’s clash as the team look to end the season strongly despite losing five of their last six matches.

“[Last weekend] they got what they deserved I could see it coming for a few weeks to be fair defensively we were really good I thought we we’re still a bit scratchy with the ball but to defend with that attitude it will put us in good stead” said coach Simon Brown.

Kris Welham during last week's win over Featherstone Rovers.

“[For Friday I’m] excited I think we all are, last game at the OLP Friday night you can’t get any better than that it’s going to be a tough game but we’re really excited.”

The Eagles will be looking to complete the league double over York on Friday as they claimed a 18-10 victory at the LNER Community Stadium in June.

However, York will pose a tough threat as they have won 4 out of their last five matches with their only defeat coming against league leaders Wakefield Trinity.

“We know what we’ve got to do we’ve known for the last six or seven weeks what we’ve got to achieve and what we've got to do so we’re just going to take one week at a time” said Brown.

“We’ll just focus on York and then we’ll move on to Dewsbury the week after but it’s going to be one hell of a game and it’ll be tough as they’re playing pretty well and we’re up against it.”

Sheffield’s coaching staff have made one change to the 21-man squad after last week’s victory over Featherstone Rovers with Ryan Millar replacing Jesse Sene-Lefao.

The virtually unchanged squad may be key in the matchup against the Knights’ as the two sides will face off on Friday night at 7.30pm in round 25 of the Betfred Championship.