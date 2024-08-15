Sheffield heading for another ‘big game’ against Batley Bulldogs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Eagles will face Yorkshire rivals Batley Bulldogs at the Olympic Legacy Park in round 20 of the Betfred Championship.

Last weeks’ matches saw mixed results for both of the teams with Sheffield losing 42-6 to league leaders Wakefield Trinity whilst Batley defeated 12th place Swinton Lions 26-6.

This weekend’s match will be the third meeting between these two sides this season with the head to head record currently standing at a win a piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On returning home against Batley, coach Simon Brown said: “can’t wait [we] love being back at home and last week was disappointing we just couldn’t get it right on the night.”

Sheffield players celebrate a try.

“we’ve moved on from there now we had a chat about it on Tuesday and li8ke I said we’ve had a good week so far so we’re ready to go for Batley.”

The Eagles coaching staff have made a number of changes ahead of this weekend’s home fixture with Joel Farrell, Izaac Farrell and Kyle Wood all come back into contention.

Trio Matty Dawson-Jones, Jack Hansen and Aaron Murphy drop out after last week’s defeat against Wakefield with the side fighting for their place in the top two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the changes to the 21-man squad, Brown said: “we had a few players back, we rested a few against [Wakefield] to be fair so it’s tough and we’ve had to make some tough calls.”

“It’s not easy being on this side really and doing that but it’s something that you’ve got to do and they all understand it’s going to be a team this week to next week which is going to be completely different again.”

The Eagles will look to return to winning ways against a convincing Batley side as they face off at 7:30 pm on Friday 16th August at the Olympic Legacy Stadium.

Sheffield’s women and wheelchair sides are also in action this weekend with the women’s ‘red’ team travelling to Salford whilst the wheelchair ‘red’ and ‘gold’ sides face Hull KR at the English Institute of Sport on Saturday.