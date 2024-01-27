Sheffield Hawks are relaunching their Open Age Men's side

The Sheffield Hawks’ Men’s open-age side hasn’t been active for over two years, but the club are relaunching the team, which will enter a development league this season.

The Hawks currently have teams starting from the age of three up to the age of 13.

Hawks’ vice chair Natasha Burt, who works for Sheffield Eagles, said: “We’re excited to be able to expand the team even further as we look to continue to grow rugby league in Sheffield.”

She also put out a call for players aged 18 and over.

“Whether you’re an experienced pro or someone who has never handled a rugby ball, the team is open to welcoming any individual of any ability to their training sessions which are held on a Saturday morning,” she said.