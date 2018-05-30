Why young Aston has become a key man for Sheffield Eagles

He may still be in his early 20s but it is Cory Aston’s Championship experience which was badly needed as he guided Sheffield Eagles to their latest success.

Son of director of rugby Mark, the half-back returned for his second loan spell with his home town club at the back end of last week, and he provided the main inspiration behind the crucial Summer Bash victory over Barrow Raiders.

Aston Jnr bagged a hat-trick, kicked eight points and played a part in virtually all of the Eagles’ tries as he made a triumphant return after sealing a fresh one month loan switch from parent club Castleford Tigers.

Aston Snr has been denied a fluent and consistent partnership in the all-important half-back positions this season with the likes of Oscar Thomas and Simon Brown both spending time in the treatment room, whilst Cory has also suffered injury setbacks as well as being recalled first time around by the Tigers.

The Eagles now know that one of their academy graduates will be here for the next two games at least, and with Brown on the comeback trail, options in the halves have suddenly appeared for when their Championship season resumes against Swinton Lions at the OLP on Sunday 10th June.

“We have Cory for the month, and we have said we’ll see what happens after that,” coach Aston told The Star.

“Thibault Franck was very good for us, he did really well in his two games but it is experience that we need and with Cory playing nearly 100 times in the Championship, it just gives us that extra experience.

“His future will depend on where we are, and of course the situation at Castleford. We have him for the 28 days so that means for have him for the next couple of games at least.

“Then it’ll be reassessed again like it was earlier in the season. Will he get a chance there at Cas? That’s their call but certainly we are pleased to have him back for this crucial period for us.”

“He still needs a bit of confidence and that performance against Barrow will hopefully give him the confidence to push on.

“Browny is still a week or so away now, so he’ll be back shortly and there are competition for places again. That’s important and we haven’t had it enough in that area for one reason or another.”