Strugglung Sheffield Eagles need new blood

Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston admitted that some members of his side are ‘nowhere near’ what he is looking for, as the Eagles slipped to their fifth consecutive defeat on their return to the Steel City.

After years in exile, the Eagles christened their new residence at the Olympic Legacy Park, but Aston cut a disappointed figure as his side were comfortably beaten by big spending Toronto Wolfpack.

Whilst a tough-ask on paper, Aston was frustrated that his side didn’t show more in a contest which failed to ignite, stressing that he isn’t getting enough from certain players.

“There are people putting a lot of effort in out there, but there are some who are nowhere near it and that’s the issue” Aston said. “There was a good crowd here which is great on our return to Sheffield, but I am disappointed. People ask me what is the problem, well it is the quality of what I have got in the dressing room.

“I keep trying to patch them up and send them back out. I am disappointed that we have again conceded 40 plus points, especially at half-time when it was 16-6. I think we could have stopped at least two of their tries in the first-half, and then that would have been 6-6. It was frustrating.”

The Eagles have yet to register a point in the 2018 Betfred Championship, as Aston has attempted to play catch-up following another forced close-season overhaul of his playing squad.

Aston, set to add to his ranks this week, says the improvement must come from within.

“We are not disciplined at the moment, and until I can solve that, we are going to make it hard for ourselves,” he added.

“I will keep hammering away at them, but until we change it we are going to have a rough ride because it isn’t getting any easier. I believe we can change anybody and everybody, that’s me. The big thing though is that man in the mirror has got to change, and some of them in there aren’t getting it.”