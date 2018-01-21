St Helens 64 Eagles 6: Eagles experiment in final warm-up clash

Sheffield Eagles again gave opportunities to a host of trialists as Mark Aston’s side were beaten 64-6 against Super League heavyweights St. Helens in their final pre-season outing.

The Eagles again included the likes of Max Garcia and Blake Broadbent in their ranks as they attempt to earn a deal, whilst fellow trialist and former Leeds, Hull FC and Castleford ace Jordan Tansey ‘s registration was cleared in time for him to be involved at Ruskin Drive.

Aston also gave game time to the likes of Mark Offerdahl who missed last weekend’s game at Bradford, as the Eagles coach got vital minutes into his troops, but it was a sour afternoon for Daniel Igbinedion who was sent off following a spear tackle on Saints’ Kyle Amor in the second half.

Aston will have also taken the opportunity to have a first-hand look at some potential dual-registration additions amongst the Saints ranks, as he looks to put the finishing touches to his squad ahead of the big kick at Dewsbury Rams on February 2.

Saints included three players well known to Aston following their temporary stints with the Eagles last season, with the likes of Jake Spedding, Liam Cooper and Danny Richardson all getting a run out, along with a host of first-team regulars.

It was the home side’s added class that proved to be too much for the Eagles, as Justin Holbrook’s side moved into a comfortable lead following early converted tries from Dominique Peyroux, Regan Grace and Spedding.

James Bentley then crossed, but the Eagles kept out their Super League opponents to go into the sheds 24-0 down.

Adam Swift’s try four minutes after the hooter re-established Saints’ dominance, but former St Helens hooker Matty Fozard got the Eagles on the board soon after, before Bentley crossed twice more for the hosts to complete his hat-trick.

Igbinedion the received his marching orders after his challenge on Amor, with Holbrook’s side taking advantage of the extra man.

John Hutchings, Josh Eaves, Chris Follin and Amor all crossed before the end to take Saints’ score past 60 to record a comprehensive win.

St. Helens: Costello; Grace, Spedding, Morgan, Swift; Fages, Richardson; Lees, M. Smith, Amor; Bentley, Peyroux; Ashworth. Interchange: K. Brown, C. Brown, Follin, Hutchings, Lewtas, Hazzard, Nisbet, Eckley, A. Smith, Cooper, Morris, Eaves, Fairclough.

Scorers: Tries: Peyroux (5), Grace (13), Spedding (18), Bentley (24, 52, 60), Swift (44), Hutchings (64), Eaves (68), Follin (77), Amor (80) Goals: Richardson 6/7, Fairclough 4/4

Eagles: Millar; Macani, Igbinedion, Toole, Blackmore; Thomas, Fozard; Magrin, Burns, Offerdahl; Davies, Pick; James.

Interchange: Garcia, Broadbent, Moran, Tansey.

Scorers: Tries: Fozard (50) Goals: Thomas 1/1