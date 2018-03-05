Sheffield Eagles: Why ‘Beast from the East’ may have aided Mark Aston’s men

Last weekend’s break due to the arctic blast may well have helped Sheffield Eagles as they look to bolster their ranks for Sunday’s clash with Toronto Wolfpack.

The Eagles were set to face London Broncos last Sunday until the weather intervened as the imminent return to the Steel City was put back seven days.

Whilst there may have been disappointment amongst the rank and file of Eagles supporters, the break may just have given coach Mark Aston a crucial extra seven days as he looks to bring players off the treatment table and back amongst his squad.

Ireland international Joshua Toole is one of those on the comeback trail after missing the last two games with a wrist injury, as Aston explained he is confident of having the Aussie-born centre back for the weekend.

“He went back to have it looked at the hospital,” Aston confirmed.

“It wasn’t too severe and he had a couple of weeks off, so we are hopeful that he will be given the thumbs up.

“Josh is certainly desperate to play, and we want competition for places so we can turn out our best possible side. I would hope that, fingers crossed, that Josh gets the all clear as well and we can have him back involved with us.”

Aston revealed that St. Helens ace Matty Lees would not have been available for last weekend, should the game with London have gone ahead.

Lees, who has also been suffering with a wrist injury, has been a regular on dual-registration from Saints, and should his parent club make him available again, he is expected to be fit again for Sunday.

Meanwhile, Aston revealed that he still expects a deal for trialist Blake Broadbent to be rubber stamped.

Broadbent, son of Eagles legend Paul, is expected to be sent out on loan in order to gain further experience, and that is what Aston is looking to tie up before confirming his move to the Eagles.

“Blake Broadbent’s signing is imminent,” Aston affirmed.

“We are just trying to sort out where we can get him some game time. Until it is signed, sealed and delivered we won’t go into too much detail, but we are very hopeful that in the coming days that will be done.”

Despite not playing at the weekend, the Eagles moved off the foot of the table following Swinton’s heavy defeat to Tornto.