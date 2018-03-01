Sheffield Eagles: Weather puts Steel City return on hold

Sheffield Eagles’ return to the Steel City is on ice for another week after the arctic blast put paid to their homecoming against London Broncos this Sunday.

The Eagles were set to christen the Olympic Legacy Park against the league leaders, but this week’s wintry spell ensured that Mark Aston’s side will have to wait another seven days for their historic return.

Despite the Eagles having the advantage of a brand-new 3G pitch, the heavy snow and ice proved too much, with their fixture joining several others in the sporting calendar to bite the dust this weekend.

“It is disappointing we have had to postpone our first game back in Sheffield at the Olympic Legacy Park,” said chief operating officer Liam Claffey.

“However, after meeting with the RFL and Pat Smith (ground-safety officer), it became apparent that the game could not take place and we fully support the decision.

“The safety of players, officials and supporters is paramount and we hope that making an early announcement assists those who were planning on coming to Sunday’s match.

“We thank London Broncos for their understanding and a re-arranged date will be confirmed for the fixture in due course.”

The Eagles also confirmed in a statement: “The ground-safety officer deemed areas of the Park not safe to open to the public based on the current conditions and forecasted snow and temperatures.”

Super League fixtures involving Hull KR, Leeds, Wakefield and St Helens have also been postponed.

The heavy snow at the start of the week had already disrupted plans for the Eagles game, with the arrival of the dugouts and scoreboard delayed.

The new main temporary stand was constructed just before the big freeze, and will remain in position for the rest of the season.

Aston’s side will now make their home bow against Toronto Wolfpack next weekend, on Sunday March 11, kick-off 3pm.