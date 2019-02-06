Winger Ben Blackmore says the current dressing room atmosphere at Sheffield Eagles is the best he has encountered during his time with the club.

The ex-Featherstone flyer is now into his fourth season with the Eagles, and has had to endure some difficult times, including last season’s narrow escape from relegation.

After a vast turnover of players during the close season, Blackmore says the director of rugby Mark Aston has hit upon the right formula, as the Eagles made a spectacular winning start against Swinton last Sunday.

“We are a much more close-knit group now,” Blackmore told The Star.

“We do a lot more together as a team, we are always together after every team session and we have bonded. It is really good, and I have to say it is the best atmosphere I have experienced since I have been here.”

The Eagles travel to Barrow for round two this weekend, with the 25-year-old stressing the Eagles must capitalise on the early momentum.

He said: “It was a good start to the season, and we have put a statement out there but we also cannot fall in love with ourselves just yet. We need to make sure that we now build on this, week in, week out.”

Meanwhile, Chairman Chris Noble MBE has stated the club provided ‘the utmost care’ for Swinton’s Will Hope who was left waiting hours for an ambulance after receiving a serious injury on Sunday.

The RFL's medical standards document for 2019 outlines that part-time clubs in the second-tier must provide a physiotherapist, sports rehabilitator or sports therapist, while the home side are responsible for a doctor to be present.

The RFL released a statement saying they have asked the Eagles for a response, but also stating the delay of the ambulance is beyond the control of the club.

Noble said in a statement: “Firstly, everyone at the club wishes Will all the best with his recovery. Swinton are a great club and we know he is being well looked after.

“As per Will's statement, all the medical staff at Sheffield Eagles provided the utmost care for Will, and support to the staff from Swinton, whilst we waited for an ambulance.

“We are in discussions with St John Ambulance and Yorkshire Ambulance Service to find out why no ambulance arrived on site despite numerous calls to find out time scales.”