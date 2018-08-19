Sheffield Eagles take major step towards safety with 26-18 win over Swinton Lions

Sheffield Eagles took a major step towards Championship safety after coming from behind to beat Swinton Lions 26-18 at Heywood Road.

The Eagles hold a healthy advantage over the relegation places, after running in four second-half tries to overcome a Swinton side now staring relegation in the face.

The Lions came into the fixture knowing that a win was a must to keep their survival hopes intact, and they set off with the necessary intent by bagging the opening try. Joe Brown climbed the highest to claim the high bomb before grounding and Rob Fairclough nailed the extras.

The Eagles came back at their hosts with veteran centre Menzie Yere scrambling over in the corner, but Cory Aston missed a difficult conversion.

Aston’s side would receive a blow when USA international Corey Makelim left the field in some pain clutching his arm, and it got worse before the break as the hosts ran in another score.

Oscar Thomas fumbled the ball from a Swinton grubber, allowing Fairclough in for an easy try which he converted, before adding another goal, for a 10 point lead at the interval.

With the Eagles needing a response half-back Simon Brown, on his 100th appearance for the club, produced a silky dummy to cross, before converting his own try.

It got better as Ben Blackmore’s break put Brown in for his second try, but Brown couldn’t convert to leave the scores level.

The hosts then piled on the pressure with Mike Butt eventually crossing for a unconverted score, but the Eagles came back when Brown’s kick was grounded by James Bentley, and Brown converted for the lead.

The points were all but secured when the returning Jon Magrin crashed over from close range and Brown converted.

Swinton: Hansen; Butt, Tyson, Lloyd, Brown; Fairclough, Woods; Bracek, Waterworth, Austin; Thornley, Shelford; H. Hansen. Interchange: Ganson, Hall, Jones, Worrall.

Scorers: Brown (6), Fairclough (37), Butt (64) Goals: Fairclough 3/4

Eagles: Makelim; Thomas, Yere, Toole, Blackmore; Brown, Aston; Offerdahl, G. Burns, Pick; James, Bentley; Fozard. Interchange: P. Burns, Davies, Weldon, Magrin.

Scorers: Tries: Yere (17), Brown (45, 55), Bentley (64), Magrin (71) Goals: Aston 0/1, Brown 3/4