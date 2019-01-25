Sheffield Eagles swoop to sign prop Joslin Landu

With just over a week to go before the start of the new season, Sheffield Eagles have bolstered their ranks with the signing of prop Joslin Landu on a one-year deal.

Director of rugby Mark Aston has held a long-term policy of adding young players who he feels he can develop, with Landu joining the likes of Paddy Burns and Blake Broadbent who have been earmarked for a big future with the club.

The youngster has enjoyed spells previously with Halifax Elite Rugby Academy and Wakefield Trinity, and has been assigned squad number 26 for the new campaign.

“Joslin is an eager individual who we see a lot of potential in,” Aston said.

“He is in a good system with Wakefield and with them running a reserve outfit we will work alongside them if or when he isn’t selected for our games to ensure he gets the right amount of game time to continue his development.

“He’s tough, keen as mustard and listening to what we are trying to teach him, and instill in him, as coaches that’s what we want and all we can ask for.”

The Eagles kick off the new campaign against Swinton Lions at the Olympic Legacy Park on Sunday 3rd February.

Meanwhile, former dual-registration partners St Helens have agreed a new partnership with the Eagles’ Championship rivals Leigh Centurions.

The role of Saints legend Keiron Cunningham as Leigh’s director of rugby appears to have cemented the deal which will run throughout the 2019 campaign.

“We’re grateful to both John Duffy and the Centurions for entering into an agreement which will be beneficial for both clubs,” Saints chief executive Mike Rush said.

“There have always been strong ties between the two clubs and there are strong friendships between key members of both organisations.”

Ex-Eagle Joshua Toole has also found a new club after departing South Yorkshire during the close season.

Aston was keen to keep the versatile centre who impressed during a difficult 2018 campaign for the club.

Despite an extension for the Irish international to decide on an extended stay in the Steel City, Aussie-born Toole eventually opted to leave the club for a return home, and he recently signed a deal with New South Wales outfit Forbes Magpies.